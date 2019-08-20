This post is not directed at anyone specifically. Property taxes were just increased. Water prices were just increased. Just heard water prices may go up AGAIN. Seems to be a problem in this community. Either incompetent employees or unbalanced staffing levels in various departments.
Also subsidizing an airline to the tune of $2.9 millions over two years by the taxpayers to suit the needs of a few elites, and the maquiladoras in Acuna that pay no local taxes or property taxes.
If this continues there is not an elected official that can get re-elected.
This is going to ruin Del Rio😠
