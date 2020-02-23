ACUÑA, México – Con amplia participación de estudiantes y representantes del sector maquilador y comercial, de grupos deportivos y de asociación religiosa, el jueves inició el programa de adopción de áreas del Arroyo Las Vacas.
De manera inicial fueron asignados 33 de 50 espacios a tres cadenas comerciales, ocho negocios locales, dos constructoras, dos preparatorias, cuatro secundarias, cuatro universidades, una liga de futbol, una organización no gubernamental y cinco industrias maquiladoras, en un trayecto de 1.8 kilómetros lineales.
En el marco de la celebración de los humedales y de los 50 días por el agua, fueron entregados los certificados de adopción y la descripción del programa la hizo el Director de Ecología, Matías Eloy Rivera Álvarez, acciones enfocadas a restaurar, conservar, mejorar y mantener significativamente la imagen del arroyo, monumento natural, para que el área verde sea un espacio de convivencia y recreación familiar.
Presidieron este evento, la Secretaria del Medio Ambiente de Coahuila Eglantina Canales Gutiérrez; el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona, la regidora Cintia Magaly Juárez Riojas; el Director del Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Acuña, Saúl Noguerón; la representante de Profauna Cecilia Ochoa Blackaller; el Coordinador regional de Inclusión y Desarrollo Social Marcos Villarreal Suday y el Director de Ecología, Matías Eloy Rivera Álvarez.
A nombre del alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona, agradeció el esfuerzo que harán los adoptantes y les recomendó invitar a las personas a no ensuciar el arroyo.
Reconoció las acciones del gobierno municipal, estatal y federal, en la tarea de limpieza, éste último a través de la Comisión Internacional de Límites y Aguas y de la Comisión Nacional del Agua, que han otorgado los medios para la limpieza profunda de esta área protegida.
En representación de los estudiantes la alumna del Tecnológico de Acuña, Katia Carolina, agradeció la oportunidad de participar en este proyecto, porque el arroyo es una parte histórica representativa de la vida de los acuñenses, sistema vivo que requiere de toda la atención.
La Secretaria del Medio Ambiente de Coahuila, Eglantina Canales Gutiérrez, resaltó la trascendencia del arroyo, no sólo para Acuña sino para Coahuila y el país, por ser uno de los tributarios del Río Bravo, considerado como muy importante en el Tratado de Límites y Aguas que tiene México con los EUA, pero también es un cordón salvavidas que cruza la ciudad, desde su nacimiento hasta desembocar al Bravo, donde viven gran cantidad de organismos de plantas y animales.
“Tiene funciones no solo naturales sino al servicio de los acuñenses; por lo que, hacer algo por su conservación, es hacer algo por nosotros mismos y por ustedes que son la siguiente generación, que será el relevo que tendrá que cuidar el medio ambiente”, dijo.
Canales anunció un concurso de la canción al arroyo y grandes jornadas y trabajo individual de los adoptantes del arroyo, considerado como un área protegida y un monumento natural porque reúne las características de tener riqueza natural, histórica y cultural.
Arroyo Las Vacas adoption program begins
ACUÑA, Mexico – A large number of students and representatives of the maquiladora and commercial sectors, sports organizations and religious associations, city and state officials, kicked off Thursday the Arroyo Las Vacas adoption program.
Initially, 33 of 50 areas were assigned to three supermarket chains, eight local businesses, two construction companies, two high schools, four middle schools, four universities, a soccer league, a non-governmental organization and five maquiladora industries. This areas are located over a 1.8-kilometer (1.11-mile) stretch of the creek.
Within the celebration of the wetlands and the 50 Days for the Water, the adoption certificates were presented.
Municipal Director of Ecology Matías Eloy Rivera Álvarez, said actions of the program will be focused on restoring, conserving, improving and significantly maintaining the creek – a natural wonder – so that the area is a space for families and recreation.
Attending the event were Coahuila Secretary of the Environment Eglantina Canales Gutiérrez; Acuña Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona, Council Member Cintia Magaly Juárez Riojas; Instituto Tecnológico de Acuña Director Saúl Noguerón; Profauna representative Cecilia Ochoa Blackaller; Regional Coordinator of Inclusion and Social Development Marcos Villarreal Suday and the Acuña Municipal Director of Ecology Matías Eloy Rivera Álvarez.
On behalf of Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, Basulto Corona, thanked those participating in the program, and encouraged all local residents to keep the creek clean.
Basulto Corona recognized the actions of the municipal, state and federal government in cleaning the creek, and through the International Boundary and Water Commission and the National Water Commission, which have provided the means for deep cleaning this protected area.
On behalf of the students, Tecnológico de Acuña student Katia Carolina said the opportunity to participate in this project is great, because the creek is a historical part for local residents, a living organism that requires complete attention.
Coahuila Secretary of Environment Eglantina Canales Gutiérrez, highlighted the importance of the creek, not only for Acuña but for Coahuila and the country, as one of the tributaries of the Rio Grande, considered as very important in the Boundary and Water Treaty Mexico has with the United States, but it is also a lifeline that crosses the city, from its springs to the Rio Grande river, where many organisms, plants and animals live.
“It serves not only riparian fauna but also people living near the riverside; so, doing something for its conservation is also helping ourselves and future generations, which will follow the actions we take to protect the environment,” she said.
Canales announced a creek song contest and work days for the creek, which is considered a protected area and a natural monument because it meets the characteristics of having natural, historical and cultural wealth, she said.
