A Del Rio man was recently arrested after running away from the scene of an accident in the city’s north side, and charged with failure of duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape, police records state.
Ruben Garcia, 20, a resident of the 100 block of White Dove, as arrested on July 9, at 8:58 a.m. at the intersection of Kings Way and Arrowhead, according to police records.
