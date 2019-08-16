The Community Health Improvement Coalition-Mental Health Committee will be holding the seminar Mental Health, the Family and You.
The event will be held Oct. 10, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915, Veterans Blvd. with topics including trends in mental health, adolescent mental health, mental health and the criminal justice system, and trauma.
Some of the scheduled speakers will be Licensed Master Social Worker and Interim Executive Director and Public Policy Director Greg Hansch; MD, Master of Public Health, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Fellow of the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine Tamera Coyne Beasley; Michael Telch, Ph.D; and Dr. Samuel Garcia.
Continuing education units will be available for licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, and licensed clinical social workers, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
The mental health committee is part of CHIC, a nonprofit organization, which recognizes mental health as a vital component regarding an individual’s quality of life.
The committee is composed of interested individuals who meet every second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 108 Page Street.
The mental health committee is one of the many groups established by the Community Health Improvement Coalition.
The coalition promotes and supports the importance of reducing health problems by developing communication within the community.
For more information, contact Jaime Ortiz, at (830) 778 36 29 or email Ortiz at jaime.ortiz@vvrmc.org
