This year’s celebrations for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District’s upcoming homecoming game will be altered to abide by current safety regulations. A homecoming parade is one of three events that will not take place this year, but the school district will hold a homecoming coronation the day of the event.
Various school groups, students and Mighty Ram fans will need to keep an eye on social media, as this year’s Homecoming celebrations will mostly take place online.
This year the Del Rio High School Rams football team will face off against Laredo Nixon’s Mustangs during the homecoming game on Nov. 13 at Walter D. Levermann Stadium. While regulations for this year’s football schedule have already been announced, this year’s Homecoming has been altered to align with current safety regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.