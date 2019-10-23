The opening of Border Federal Credit Union’s new East Gibbs Street branch and the ongoing renovation and expansion of the North Bedell Avenue branch represent a major investment in Del Rio and its future.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for months, for years, actually,” Maria Martinez, Border Federal Credit Union president and chief executive officer, said before the start of the grand opening ceremony at BFCU’s East Gibbs Street branch on Thursday.
“We started really planning this about five years ago, seriously planning, looking at the numbers, looking at our capital to see where we were at, because we knew we would have to demolish the building,” she said.
Martinez said she knew the only options available were pouring more money into the building to renovate it or building a new one from the ground up.
“Everybody voted for a new one. They said, ‘No, let’s not put more money into something that’s already got problems.’ But I really feel for Gracie (East Gibbs branch manager Griselda Hurley) and the staff here because we went through a lot of turmoil during the transition,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the BFCU staff at the East Gibbs branch weathered the construction headaches with flying colors
“Nobody ever complained, and that was the beauty of it. We also indisposed our members, because they had to walk through a maze and sometimes they lost their way, but even with all that, nobody ever came to me and asked, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you putting us through all this?’ We have a lot of older members that come in walkers and wheelchairs, and no one ever complained, and I’m very grateful for that,” Martinez said.
The large new facility is an investment in BFCU’s future in Del Rio, she said, adding the new building and the ongoing renovation and expansion of the North Bedell Avenue branch represent an outlay totaling about $5 million.
“We have about 20 employees at this East Gibbs facility, and we now have room for some more,” she said.
“The biggest changes are that we now have a couple of remote teller stations on this side. We expanded our drive-through lanes, so we now have more of those available. The two ATMs we have, they’re now compatible with the chip card, and they’ve been upgraded to Windows 10, so there’s been a lot more technology put into this office,” Martinez said.
The new facility’s lobby is also filled with big-screen TVs, which Martinez said will be used to help keep members up-to-date on BFCU programs and promotions.
The new building is not only more tech-friendly, it is also more spacious.
“This new building is close to 9,000 square feet, and before, it was around 5,000 square feet. In the old building, we were on top of each other, it was so small for our needs. In the new building, there’s room for our members to have the privacy they told us they wanted,” Martinez said.
The building is also about two feet in elevation than the old building to mitigate recurrent flooding issues that plagued the old facility.
“This was our main office when it was built in 1980, and we were here for 23 years. After 23 years, we outgrew it, but even after we moved out and moved to the North Bedell branch, this became the highest-producing office because most of our members liked the location. It was very central, and they loved it, and that’s really why we stayed. We could have gone somewhere else, but we said no,” Martinez said.
“I think it’s important that we invest in this community. This community needs us. I think the services that we provide are services that this community is looking for, because we cater to everyone ... Whatever it is, we provide it,” she added.
