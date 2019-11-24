ACUÑA, México – Más de mil 250 inmigrantes han llegado legalmente a Ciudad Acuña durante el periodo de octubre de 2018 a la fecha; sin embargo quienes cruzaron de manera ilegal superan hasta tres veces la cantidad de quienes se acogieron al asilo, de acuerdo a autoridades municipales de Acuña.
Así lo confirmó el Secretario del Ayuntamiento, Felipe Basulto Corona, posterior a un encuentro con inmigrantes que arribaron la última semana procedentes, en su mayoría, del continente africano.
“Estos migrantes vienen con situación legal en el país, que traen carta de porte que los acredita como residentes nacionales con status legal, a quienes ofreceremos los beneficios que les da esa cartilla”, indicó.
Este documento, expedido por el Instituto Nacional de Migración, les permite el acceder a un empleo digno, que a través de Fomento Económico Municipal se les ofrecerá, con la disposición de algunas empresas participantes, dijo.
Indicó que acompañando al Presidente Municipal Roberto de los Santos Vázquez y de representantes de protección civil, se reunieron con algunos de los inmigrantes que ya están debidamente hospedados y que no tienen interés de ir a los Estados Unidos en busca de asilo político.
“Tenemos albergados en el centro comunitario de Granjas del Valle a alrededor de 55 personas, con quienes vamos a hacer el sondeo, se han acercado alrededor de 15 personas para la búsqueda de empleo formal”, señaló.
Dijo que hay alrededor de 260 migrantes legalmente establecidos en diversos sectores, y que durante la última semana arribaron cerca de 500, “vienen de África, algunos de Angola, Haití, pero principalmente de Angola”, informó.
Estos migrantes llegaron procedentes de Tapachula, Chiapas, en donde fueron certificados clínicamente al momento del ingreso al país, el alcalde ha girado la instrucción para que se les haga un chequeo clínico, indicó.
“Contamos con la unidad de Protección Civil de tiempo completo a la entrada de la ciudad, para verificar su estado migratorio, y en qué condiciones de salud llegan, se le recibe como a cualquier connacional que ingresa”, sostuvo.
Actualmente está habilitado el albergue en el Centro Comunitario Granjas del Valle y se proyecta habilitar un segundo albergue para brindarles, en la medida de las posibilidades del municipio, albergue, alimento, cobijas y colchonetas, entre otros enseres, señaló.
Acuña has received more than 1,250 migrants
ACUÑA, Mexico – More than 1,250 immigrants legally arrived in Ciudad Acuña since October 2018; however, those who crossed illegally are three times as many, according to Acuña municipal authorities.
Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona released these figures after a meeting with immigrants who arrived last week, most of them coming from Africa.
“These migrants come with a legal status in Mexico, they have their documents which allow them to legally live and work in Mexico, we will be honoring the benefits their status gives them,” he said.
Their legal status, issued by the National Migration Institute, allows them access to decent employment, which will be offered to them through the Economic Development Department, with some partnering companies, he said.
Basulto Corona said Municipal President Roberto de los Santos, along with Civil Protection Department representatives met with some of the immigrants who are already housed and have no interest in crossing to the United States in search of asylum.
“We have lodged about 55 in the Granjas del Valle Community Center, with whom we are going to conduct a survey, about 15 people have approached us searching for formal employment,” he said.
He said the city has about 260 registered migrants in different parts of the city, and that about 500 arrived in Acuña last week, “They come from Africa, some from Angola, Haiti, but mainly from Angola,” he said.
These migrants arrived from Tapachula, Chiapas, México, where they underwent physicals when entering Mexico, and that the Acuña mayor has instructed municipal officials to perform clinical check ups on them.
“We have the full-time Civil Protection unit at the entrance of the city, to verify their immigration status and if they come in good condition; they are received like any national,” he said.
The shelter for migrants is currently open at the Granjas del Valle Community Center and a second shelter is in the works, to expand the capacity to give them shelter, food, blankets and mats, among other things, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.