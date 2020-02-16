ACUÑA, México – El Gobernador de Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, anunció que se construirá un mega cuartel del Ejército Mexicano y la Guardia Nacional en Ciudad Acuña, el cuarto en su tipo que el gobierno del estado construya en Coahuila con recursos propios.
En el marco de su gira de trabajo por esta frontera, Riquelme indicó que en el cuartel militar se aplicará una inversión superior a los 250 millones de pesos, los cuales serán otorgados a las fuerzas armadas para inicien las obras este lunes.
El mega cuartel estará ubicado a unos cinco kilómetros al oriente de la cabecera municipal, sobre la carretera a Santa Eulalia, en donde se ubica el terreno con una extensión de 154 hectáreas.
El predio fue donado por el gobierno municipal para el desarrollo de esta obra, la cual se estima quede concluida en 18 meses.
El complejo militar tendrá capacidad para albergar a 700 efectivos y sus familias, lo que fortalecerá la seguridad y la lucha contra el crimen, además de que impactará positivamente en la economía, pues se consumirán productos y servicios locales.
Este lunes Riquelme, en su gira de trabajo en la región norte, ratificó la aplicación de recursos estatales, tanto para la compra de predios y la obra civil.
“A Coahuila le sigue importando la presencia del ejército en sus cinco regiones y este regimiento vendrá a blindar la frontera norte del estado, para vigilar y proporcionar seguridad", comentó Riquelme en su discurso.
En este proyecto militar, las fuerzas armadas invertirán otros 250 millones de pesos en materia de equipo y unidades, y se calcula que para mediados del 2021 ya se encuentre en operaciones.
El evento donde se colocará la primera piedra se realizará el lunes, y estarán presentes el gobernador y los representantes del poder legislativo y judicial.
Se espera que también acuda el Secretario de la Defensa Nacional General DEMP Luis Cresencio Sandoval.
El proyecto del mega cuartel militar incluye: helipuerto, cancha de futbol, alberca semi olímpica, depósito de armamento y municiones, alojamientos, departamentos, patio central y patio de maniobras, entre otros.
Coahuila governor announces new military facility
ACUÑA, Mexico – Governor of Coahuila Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís announced the construction of a new military facility for the Mexican Army and the Mexican National Guard in Ciudad Acuña, the fourth of its kind in the state built with state funding.
During Riquelme’s visit to the northern region of the state, the governor said the new facility will cost 250 million pesos (USD 13.15 million), the monies will be presented to the military in the form of a state grant, and the construction will be starting Monday.
The military garrison will be located about five kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the city, on the Santa Eulalia road, on a 154-hectare (380.5 acre) property.
The property was donated by the municipal government for the construction of this facility, which is expected to be completed in 18 months.
The military complex will have the capacity to house 700 troops and their families. They will be helping with security tasks and crime fighting. The impact of these troops will also be positive for the economy, as they will be consuming local products and services.
On Monday, during Riquelme’s visit to the northern region, the governor ratified the state funding, both for the purchase of land and construction work.
“Coahuila cares for the army in its five regions and this regiment will come to protect the northern border region, to monitor and provide security,” Riquelme said.
The armed forces will also invest 250 million pesos in equipment and mobile units, and it is estimated that the new garrison will be operating by mid-2021.
On Monday there will be a ground breaking ceremony, with the governor and representatives of the legislative and judicial branches as well.
