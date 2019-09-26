The red Chinese are threatening our allies in the pacific, propping up North Korea, building influence around the world against our interest. Russia is still working against our bright future.
India and Pakistan with nuclear bombs are squabbling. The national debt is soaring, not as recklessly as the doubling under Obama, but still soaring. Iran just destroyed half of Saudi Arabia’s oil producing capacity with the pungent smell of war in the air.
Gas would be $5 a gallon if we were not the fracking number one producer of energy because of Trump. Israel, without a clear leader, is in a divisive election, with a chance that Palestinian votes will determine the winner.
The Media and Democrats are certainly, breathlessly impeaching Trump again using Ukraine, which will end in Biden’s corruption destruction. It’s only gorilla dust to prevent you from focusing upon the Inspector General’s damming reports of Obama’s Justice Department working before and after to prevent Trump’s election.
The Democrats openly talk of taking your guns away, while refusing to deport MS-13 gang members with guns beating, raping and killing. They are pushing for open borders, and can’t bring themselves to be critical of the AOC anti-American, anti-Israel squad of four.
But they want your guns using vague red flag laws, while voting down an amendment that would add known gang members to the legislation. Could it interfere with their right to make living robbing, stealing and killing?
Only 80 percent of America’s gun deaths are associated with criminal gangs. Democrat Nadler argument was that just because one gives a MS-13 sign isn’t proof that he is a gang member.
Eric Swalwell said he would support the amendment only if it included all “White Nationalist.”
It’s crazy.
The N.Y. Times claims seven people with third hand accounts can corroborate Justice Kavanaghs’ sexual perversion with Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez to impeach the choirboy while Ramirez, the victim, claims no clear memory of anything.
It could have been Kavanagh, it could have been one of the Kennedys – she was too drunk to know. But third hand liberal hearsay always trumps first hand conservative memories with the gorilla dust N.Y. Times. It fits their agenda.
They only win with Supreme Court justices willing to rewrite the Constitution to fit the low hanging fruits of secular turmoil in ambiguity.
I watched a long bipartisan hearing on C-Span with five young brave Hong Kong patriots willing to die for freedom, as communist China is slowly suffocating them leading up to a legal takeover in 2047.
They said to a person, that the communist will say and promise anything meaning absolutely nothing, only a means of achieving their purpose. In the end they break your bones, your spirit, even take your life as if you never existed without remorse, perhaps with glee.
They have license to do whatever is required to break ones’ spirit, making one a robotic, unthinking supporter of deep state communism.
They implored Trump not to make a deal with the communist, because they won’t honor a word of it. Trump has said we may not be able to make a deal and will not unless they quit stealing our military and technological secrets.
He also has asked President Xi to talk with the Hong Kong protestors, and consider their arguments. But there is so much money to be made by Google, General Motors, and the corporations turning a blind eye to the killings for temporary profits that will all disappear when America turns into Democrat socialism.
They all said the communist lie about everything, yet they wanted to go back to Hong Kong, and keep fighting for freedom. I saw Patrick Henry there saying “Give me liberty or give me death.” It touched my heart deeply.
They think they can win against impossible odds, while we are wavering only fighting against a loud mouth lying dominant media, but still with rights to an attorney before the hanging.
Have the snowflakes won? I have never seen America so divided with a one sided loud speaker media preaching socialist big government, while Trump’s working free market capitalism is lifting all boats, the downtrodden most of all, and he is the devil incarnate.
A most dangerous man working to improve the low end of society, making life acceptable, even wonderful within the dignity of individual responsibility. What happens when the proletariat doesn’t need free stuff from an evil big government? Freedom and joy, and America as founded!
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
