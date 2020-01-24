You’re probably wondering why I called you all here today.
It’s that time of year again … time for me to put out the call for Del Rioans, as well as Brackettville and Comstock folks, to come together and take part in the Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K presented by the Del Rio News-Herald and Amistad Bank!
Last year’s run was a blast to be a part of. Yes, I was a celebrity runner, but only if we could hit the target goal of $1,000. Despite my best interests, I didn’t hit the mark and served as emcee for the event. However, our other two celebrity runners – Isidro Valdez Fernandez and Angela Prather – competed and performed like champions.
While the event is a whole lot of fun, complete with events for kids, food trucks, live music, a silent auction, snacks for the runners and more, the purpose of the event is to raise money for scholarships that will be awarded to area graduates. Last year, enough money was raised to dole out 12 scholarships to a dozen amazing graduates.
So how can you help? Well, simply put – please sign up.
If you can run or walk three miles, if you’re part of a walking group, if you’re in shape and looking for a challenge, if you think you can run or walk faster than your friend, whatever the reason, we need you to sign up for this event. You’ll have a chance to do so tonight at Mesquite Creek Outfitters in historic downtown Del Rio, and you can do so by dropping by the News-Herald offices (2205 N. Bedell Ave.), Amistad Bank (1301 Veterans Blvd.) or go online and visit https://delrionewsherald.com/site/forms/5k_run_walk/red_white_blue_5k_run_walk/ to sign up electronically.
You can sponsor someone to run (please get their permission first, though) or you can sign up and take part yourself. You can also donate to the cause because every dollar helps us get closer to giving away another scholarship.
The run/walk will be held Feb. 15 and will begin and end at Gorzugis (2101 Dodson Ave.). Once you finish the run, you can snack on food provided by our amazing sponsors and enjoy a free adult beverage, if you’re 21 years of age or older.
This is also a timed race and medals are going to be handed out to all the fast folks. So lace those shoes up tight and see if all that time on the Peloton has paid off.
Having sat on the scholarship committee I can tell you it’s not an easy decision to award these scholarships. It’s a challenge because these young men and women are smart, talented and willing to give back to the community. Many of them have being doing good deeds long before these scholarships were created, so this is just a chance to reward them for all their hard work.
So, to recap, please sign up for this year’s Red, White and Blue 5K, donate if you’d like because every dollar helps, come out and run or walk, and enjoy the company of hundreds of other folks who will be running, walking, sweating, panting, or whatever it is healthy people do.
Good luck, and hope to see you all there!
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
