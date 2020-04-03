All things change, but Jesus never! In Hebrews ch. 13 we read “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” And right there, He also promised “I will never leave you, nor forsake you.” So, “Fear not, only believe” (Lk. 8:50).
“Strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power, unto all patience and long suffering with joyfulness” (Col.1:11) … It is definitely a very different Passover this year (7-15 April), and we had to give up a lot more than we expected this Lent! Let’s give up a fearful spirit.
No matter how often God blesses us and answers our prayers, we still give in to fear the next time we face a crisis, especially when it’s one we haven’t faced before.
In Luke 8:22-26 we read how it was JESUS who told His disciples to get into the boat. He of course knew the storm was coming, so why did He expose them to it? Because He was equipping them for the future, for the day when He’d no longer be around and they would face persecution, imprisonment, and even death.
So God’s Word for today is: “Don’t be afraid. The Lord is with you. You are going to make it to the other side.” When we ask the Lord to “clean our house” so to speak, from dark spirits like fear and discouragement, let’s not stop there.
Because then it’s very important to ask Him to fill us with HIS Spirit of peace, love, joy and light! Discernment is very important too – there’s a tendency among Christians to view anything unpleasant as spiritual warfare, rather than admit we’re reaping what we’ve sown … God is a loving, kind and very patient Father – yes! But there comes a day, and now is, when He sends a “Flood,” because He is also a JUST God.
Things couldn’t go on the way they were going, and deep inside we knew that. Abortions, greed, selfishness, materialism and antichrist lives will never be blessed by the Creator of the universe.
Besides, ALL end-time prophecies have to be fulfilled, and it looks like we’re in there now. The four horsemen from Rev. 6 (and Zech. 6) are globally galloping, with the power of propaganda of the white horse, the bio-wars of the red horse, the economic crashes of the black horse and the viruses of the pale horse!
There are just too many “coincidences” and signs of a deeper and darker state at work (for info about the ID2020 Alliance, the Gates Foundation and bio-warfare, please go to globalresearch.ca and journal-neo.org).
It’s spiritual warfare! But God’s Word encourages us “Now for a season, if need be, ye are in heaviness through manifold temptations: That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ” (1st Pe.1:6-7).
