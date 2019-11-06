Val Verde County Commissioners Court has passed a resolution to support Del Rio businesses with a “Buy Local” initiative.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. welcomed representatives of Del Rio’s major auto dealerships to the court’s October regular term meeting Wednesday and read the resolution proposing the initiative.
Dealership representatives included Pat Collins of Ram Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge Fiat of Del Rio, Sammy Mireles of Toyota of Del Rio, Michael Palmer of Hyundai of Del Rio, Pete Ortiz and Carlos Robles of Brown Automotive Center, Vicente De Los Reyes, Sergio Diaz and Sergio Rodriguez of Cecil Atkission Ford Lincoln and Pablo Rodriguez of Brown Nissan of Del Rio.
“Val Verde County annually purchases fleet (vehicles) through a competitive bid process to carry out the duties to serve the citizens of Val Verde County, and Val Verde County expresses its support for sustainable, equitable commerce and economic development. Local automobile dealerships provide essential employment opportunities and contribute to the character and unique identity of our community,” Owens read.
“Val Verde County recognizes the important role the local automobile dealerships provide in the diversity and sustainability of our economy and is strongly committed to growing our local business base, and purchasing from local automobile dealerships will yield a cost savings and service for maintenance to return fleet to service our community,” he said.
Owens also read the county “has the opportunity to lead by example and present a model of economic, environmental and social responsibility and sustainability.”
He noted county commissioners court would kick off the “Buy Local” campaign Oct. 31.
“We really want to thank you all. It’s really amazing what you all do,” the judge said after he finished reading the resolution.
County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton made the motion to approve the resolution, with County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores giving the second. The court approved the resolution unanimously.
“This year, we were able to buy four service trucks for our building maintenance department, and those were bought locally, as well as some vans, some cars, and I think several commissioners also bought trucks,” Owens noted.
“We really do need to keep our money in the local area,” the county judge added.
