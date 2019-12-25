A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after an attempted hit and run on a Chevy Corvette occurring in south Del Rio, police say.
Efrain Alcala, 33, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of East Broadway Street, was arrested on Dec. 9, at 12:33 a.m. at the 300 block of Pulliam Street, according to police records.
On that date Del Rio Police Department Officer Jorge Aguirre was flagged by a man driving a Chevrolet Corvette, who said a man driving a Jeep Cherokee had crashed into his vehicle. The driver of the Corvette told Aguirre he had been following the suspect which was two vehicles in front of Aguirre’s patrol car, police records say.
Aguirre, records state, initiated an investigatory stop on the Jeep Cherokee, which was being driven by Alcala, and performed a standard field sobriety test on the driver after finding sings of possible intoxication.
Alcala failed the field sobriety test, and was arrested under driving while intoxicated first time offense, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
