The City of Del Rio and Val Verde County will be conducting a free walk through COVID-19 community testing clinic Wednesday and Thursday, at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd.
Testing hours on Wednesday will be 1-8 p.m. and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city of Del Rio announced.
Students going back to school and employees that had exposure in the workplace are encouraged to get tested. Those attending the testing clinic will be tested on a first come first serve basis.
Anybody can get tested, as having the known symptoms of the respiratory disease such as shortness of breath, high fever or cough, among others, is not required.
Those being previously tested will not be retested, the city said.
Social distancing and wearing a face mask will be required to those attending the event.
For more information you can contact the Emergency Operations Center community hotline at (830) 775 2313 or the Val Verde County COVID-19 hotline at (830) 282 0899.
