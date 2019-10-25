Board members of the Del Rio Police Officers Association were sworn in Friday night, at the Ramada Inn, Sunblossom Room, before friends, family members, and representatives of the community who were there to support them.
The new board, led by President Mark A. Guerra, were sworn in by 63rd District Attorney Michael Bagley, who led them in the oath of office.
Board members sworn in were one-year Executive Board Member Rick Roman, Sergeant-At-Arms Marcos Zambrano, Secretary/Treasurer Javier Espinoza, Vice President James Biscaino, and President Mark A. Guerra.
The board members solemnly swore to “faithfully execute the duties of the office … for the Del Rio Police Officers Association, in Del Rio, Val Verde County, in the state of Texas and will do so in the best of my ability to preserve, protect and defend the constitutional laws of the United States.”
Guerra thanked Bagley for swearing them in, and their families and members of the community for showing up to support them.
“We really respect his (the district attorney’s) work that he has done for our county, and being here for us as he has throughout the years, so thank you very much,” Guerra said.
Guerra also thanked the presence of the Border Organization.
“We really appreciate your support and we are looking forward to working with you all,” Guerra said.
“And our families, we couldn’t do it without our families, you are everything, so thank you very much,” he said.
Bagley thanked the police officers for inviting him to the ceremony, and said his office and staff have always been supportive of law enforcement officers and their work.
“It’s an honor and it is a privilege working with you guys, I get your reports, I get your cases, it’s been such an honor to be the district attorney for this office, it is going to be three years and I want you guys to know that we are here to help you,” Bagley said.
“I think we are doing a great job, thank you so much for being here for us,” he said.
