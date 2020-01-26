Val Verde County Library, Del Rio Police Department and Amistad National Recreational Area employees extend an invitation to other local personalities and friends, and to contribute to a worthy cause by registering for the upcoming Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K.
Val Verde County Head Librarian David Bond, Del Rio Police Department Capt. Bill Rattay and Amistad National Park Service Biological Technician Joanny Guindin extended invites to people of their choosing.
Bond chose to extend his invite to his fellow team members at the library, whereas Rattay chose to specifically invite Del Rio News-Herald reporter Karen Gleason.
Guindin chose to extend her invite to Raquel Salazar Calderon, Matthew McCormick and Cristian Medina, all employees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Del Rio Sector.
Guindin is just as excited to help graduating seniors with their higher education. “It’s for a good cause, and every person that registers will help graduating seniors pursue higher education,” Guindin said.
Each person or organization has the opportunity to register at Amistad Bank, 301 Veterans Blvd.; and Del Rio News-Herald, 2205 N. Bedell Ave, or online at delrionewsherald.com.
Bond has enjoyed running, as a sport, for approximately 35 years now, yet the competitive aspect of the 5K is secondary to the wider purpose of the overall event, according to Bond.
“Lack of training and the wonderful Del Rio food may slow me down a lot, but hopefully I’ll make it to the finish line on Feb. 15. I see the Red, White and Blue 5K as a fundraiser because of the community appeal to all citizens who want to contribute to a worthy cause in a healthy, fun event,” Bond said.
Other things to look forward to at the event will include a silent auction, food and beverages for participants, a 1K for children and more.
