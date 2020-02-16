The Career and Technical Education welding program hosted the Skills USA District 11 competition for the second year in a row.
The competition began on Thursday and ended on Sunday, with different events. The competition was previously held in San Antonio, according to Career and Technical Education Director Roger Gonzalez.
The four events consist of Introduction to Welding, Welding l, Advanced Welding and Team Fabrication.
Skills USA is similar to UIL, students have to pass their classes in order to participate, according to Career and Technical Education Welding Instructor Tod Townsend.
Ten schools, including Del Rio High School, had 100 competitors in the competition. Competitors are given a specific time limit, and must create to the best of their capabilities the blueprints they are given.
Approximately 11 students represented Del Rio during the competition, Townsend said.
Each event had specific requirements and were designed differently. The Introduction to Welding, which took two hours, is designed for non-welding students who participate in afterschool welding activities, Townsend said.
Welding l is for students in introductory welding courses, with Advanced Welding and Team Fabrication designed for the advanced students.
“This is probably the best one … they’re going to be out in the open, in front of their booth and they’re going to make a stool,” Townsend said.
Competitors are given three different materials, blueprints and must create a stool using only a cutting torch, grinder and a welder, Townsend said.
“All that’s done by hand … It really takes some talent, because you have to do three different types of processes of welding,” Townsend said.
The entire team welds during the team competition, not just one, according to Townsend. Townsend estimates the results for the competition will be announced within two weeks.
The local welding team is also working on different projects, such as a trailer. “It’s obviously not finished, but for district we just need to get it ready so it can qualify and go to the state,” Townsend said.
Once complete, the trailer will have a roof, hydraulically controlled walls on the side that will fold up and act as awnings, an LED system, kitchen sink and more.
Previous welding students have gone on to receive high paying jobs and the demand for welders is estimated to increase within the next five years, according to Townsend.
“Medical is still number one (in Texas), but welding is number two,” Townsend said.
Local students are being offered jobs throughout the state, with some companies specifically seeking welding students from Del Rio, Townsend said.
