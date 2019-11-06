A man was recently sentenced to six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, Correctional Institutions Division, for two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, court records show.
Victor Daniel Maldonado, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 16 in the 83rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena.
Maldonado took a plea deal to the offense of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams methamphetamine, a second degree felony, court records show.
The charges stem from a search warrant executed on March 20, when Texas Department of Public Safety agents, Criminal Investigations Division, found the illegal substance at Maldonado’s place of residence, one of the units at the Shannon Circle Apartments, according to the case report.
The agents completed the search warrant based on prior drug purchase operations, court records state.
On March 20, at 6:20 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, in conjunction with Department of Homeland Security Investigations agents executed the search warrant at Shannon Circle, finding and securing Maldonado while he was in the bathroom, the agents also found a shotgun in the bathroom, court records state.
Questioned by the law enforcement agents, Maldonado admitted to drugs being in the apartment, “all over the kitchen area,” records state.
A Texas Game Warden and K-9 narcotics detection dog initiated a search of the apartment, with the dog alerting on several locations. Law enforcement officers located baggies used to package and distribute drugs, as well as new and used syringes with needles, used to inject drugs intravenously, court records state.
The list of evidence seized at the apartment includes a syringe filled with a liquid substance, and a plastic container with 39 tablets, according to the case report.
The officers seized the substances and several firearms, including the shotgun in the bathroom and a .25 caliber handgun, court documents show.
Based on Maldonado’s prior convictions, he was originally charged with two counts of unlawful possession of firearm, and with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after he admitted to having flushed controlled substances down the toilet as the officers were breaking in.
The case was prosecuted by 63 Judicial District Attorney Michael Bagley. Maldonado pleaded guilty to the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, while the firearm charges were dismissed.
“The district attorney’s office is pleased with the outcome of the Victor Daniel Maldonado case. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years to run concurrently on counts one and two, for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance,” Bagley said.
The prosecutor said counts three and four for the possession of firearms by a felon were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
“The DA’s office referred the firearms case/counts to the federal authorities for possible prosecution as the plea agreement does not limit any possible federal charges. We believe the sentences on counts one and two were appropriate and fair based on the circumstances of the case and the defendant’s criminal record. This is yet another example of the DA’s office’s ability to work in cooperation with federal agencies,” Bagley said.
He also thanked all the officers and his office personnel participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case, and said that typically a sentence for a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court is higher.
