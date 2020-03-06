Near the end of His earthly ministry, Jesus instructed His disciples on how they should react when confronted with the events leading up to His second coming.
Jesus said “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh” (Luke 21:28).
So, what are “these things?” The Book of Revelation starts off saying “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto Him, to show unto His servants things which must shortly come to pass; and He sent and signified it by His angel unto His servant John, who bare record of the Word of God, and the testimony of Jesus Christ, and of all things that he saw.
“Blessed is he that readeth and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand” (Rev.1:1-3).
It is important to know that the Apostle John’s visions occurred 20 years after the local Jewish wars, the fall of Jerusalem, and the destruction of the Temple in 70 A.D.
John was pretty old by then, God bless him for writing it all down for us! In Revelation 6:1-8 he sees the Four Horsemen.
One way to prove that these “events” were still future ones, is the contextual evidence in the Book of Revelation itself.
John speaks of an army of 200 million men (Rev. 9:16) and there were barely that many men, women and children on earth in those days (the world did not pass the one-billion mark until about 1850).
No army from a group of nations could possibly reach that prophesized size of “two hundred thousand-thousand.”
The context of Matthew chapter 24 also shows the ultimate fulfillment of the prophecies in the Book of Revelation to be yet future: Jesus said His messages would be fulfilled at a time when total human annihilation was possible (Mt. 24:21-22), and this period began with the Nuclear Age.
Only when that arrived, these “Four Horsemen” saddled up to ride! The exact time of their full rampage is unknown, but world conditions are showing already that they are out of the barn, galloping about! The knowledge of who these horsemen are, and how we can escape their destructive force, is vital to us.
Important is to realize that the globalists have “depopulating the Planet Earth” high on their agenda.
Jesus’ advice to us all is “Take heed that no man deceive you, because things will become increasingly worse” (Mt. 24).
Man expects to win the battle against disease, famine and hardship, but God says there is to be fearful judgments of that.
AIDS, ebola, coronavirus – it’s all part of that Fourth Horsemen, the pale one, the color of disease.
Vaccines are great for the Pharma business, and the CDC might be the Center for Controlling the masses. Divination is prohibited in the Torah.
“The key is not to predict the future, but to be prepared for it” (Pericles). How? Love and follow Jesus – only HE is the truth, the way, and the life. “No man cometh unto God, except through Him” (Jn. 14:6).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
