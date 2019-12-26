Fifteen houses, businesses and organizations vie for the awards of the 2019 Light Up Del Rio Contest. Eleven houses and four businesses signed up for the competition and displayed holiday cheer.
The goal of the competition was to have as many buildings and businesses lit up to create an illuminated view throughout the holiday season. It was an opportunity to showcase the city to Del Rioans and visitors, and create new holiday experience in Del Rio, according to the entry form.
Whitehead Memorial Museum registered for the competition as soon as it was announced by city, the museum’s Executive Director Michael Diaz said.
The reason the museum registered to the competition is its employees’ pride in their decorations. It takes museum staff approximately three weeks to set up all the decorations and lights, Diaz said.
The competition was open to all homes, businesses, landmarks and buildings. Del Rioans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite location in seven categories, while one category was the Mayor’s Choice award.
“There is no specific category we are hoping to win. We are just happy to be getting votes,” Diaz said.
Voting was available online and in person at city hall, and closed on Christmas Day.
The categories listed for the competition are – Mayor’s Choice, People’s Choice, Most Lights, Best Display, Best 80s Display, Best Theme, Best Decorations and Best Use of Space.
Winners of the competition will be announced on Dec. 31 on the city of Del Rio’s Facebook page, according to the entry form.
