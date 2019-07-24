A convenience store employee was recently arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers, after he was seen in surveillance video taking money from the register.
Joseph Andrew Guajardo, 20, a resident of the 100 block of North Hill Drive, was arrested on July 10, at 10:14 a.m.
According to police records Guajardo was arrested at the Stripes convenience store, 203 Veterans Blvd. after officers dispatched to the site reviewed surveillance video and found that Guajardo had taken the money.
Guajardo was charged with theft of property greater than or equal to $2,000 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
