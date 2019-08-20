Immigration admitted and Statue of Liberty welcomed my family fleeing Russian and Ottoman anti-Semitic persecution; circa 1903. It was a message of hope, boundless opportunity and safety bringing wave after wave of immigrants. My maternal grandmother cried because the “Streets weren’t paved with gold.”
However, Trump’s Immigration Chief, Ken Cuccinelli, says that the Statue of Liberty’s famous poem, https://is.gd/L3KjgM, doesn’t mean “public charges.” Many of our ancestors fled from that which Trump and his resident White Supremacist, Stephen Miller; is a hypocrite angering his immigrant family, https://is.gd/OVX6K8.
“Cuccinelli”? Scandinavian? Did any of his immigrant family experience discrimination or require public assistance? Yours? Likely given Gilded Age inequalities until New Deal and post-war prosperity created our vibrant middle-class.
Men of my family’s first generation born here fought evil’s racist nonsense in WWII, started businesses, supported families! Most second generation cousins attended college, entered law, medicine and business. Let the spotlight be on Trump’s spurious Vietnam deferment and family’s tawdry history, https://is.gd/C8O7UN.
Is there nothing sacred or ripe for Trump’s “demonize and divide” strategy? They’re not even pretending anymore. Wasn’t forced separation and children in cages enough of a warning?
In the name of all that’s decent about the American experience, let’s squelch that Trump poison at its toxic inception. It’s done more than enough harm! If this isn’t the time when good people must come to the aid of their country, when else?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.