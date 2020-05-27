For more than two months our lives have been cast into turmoil. Even in Del Rio, I hear the constant complaining when we are required to wear masks or we are told we can’t play in the water at San Felipe Creek.
I am just as guilty as anyone, but there is nothing like Memorial Day to put things in perspective.
I am writing this on Memorial Day, so I decided to do a little research about the men and women from Del Rio who we are supposed to honor today. There will be time to eat with my family and play with my kids later, but for a few minutes I wanted to find out a little about the men and women who gave their all so I can have the freedoms I enjoy so much.
According to a quick Internet search, nine men from Del Rio were killed in the Vietnam War. Today, I want to remember them.
• The first one to die was Jesus Mario Limones. A private in the Marine Corps, Limones was just 19 when he was killed on May 8, 1967. Limones was a mortarman serving with the 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, D Company when he gave his life for his country.
• On Aug. 21, 1967, Patrick Sheldon Cochran was killed by small arms fire in Vietnam. Corp. Cochran was 20 years old when he gave his life. A Marine with the 3rd Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines, L Company, Cochran was one of 26,922 Texas service members who never made it home from Vietnam.
• Thomas Dewey Moore Jr. was the oldest Del Rio servicemember to die in Vietnam. A major in the Air Force, Moore was 38 when he was killed on Nov. 30, 1967. Moore was a pilot who went missing and later declared dead while serving with the 7th Air Force, 483rd Taw, 458th Tas. He died two months and one day after beginning his tour in Vietnam.
• Nolberto Frausto Jr. was the first of two Del Rio service members to die in February 1968. At 20 years old, Frausto was serving as an assaultman when he was killed on Feb. 3, 1968 from an explosive device. PFC Frausto was a Marine with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, B Company and was in Vietnam for two and half months before he died.
• Nine days later, 19-year-old Ronnie Joe Hoffman was killed by small arms fire in South Vietnam. A medical specialist, Hoffman served in Vietnam for 10 months, helping others who were injured, before he was shot and killed. A Spc. 5 in the Army, Hoffman served with the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 18th Infantry, C Company.
• On June 7, 1968, Thomas Richard Cores II was killed by small arms fire in the Quang Nam Province. A rifleman in the Marine Corps, Sgt. Cores was 22 when he gave his life for his country. Cores was in Vietnam for 11 months before being killed. He served with the 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 26th Marines, A Company.
• Rene Javier Salazar had just turned 21 before he was killed in the Quang Nam province. A lance corporal with the Marines, Salazar was killed by small arms fire on Dec. 19. 1968. He was in Vietnam for 10 months before he died. Salazar served as a rifleman with the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, F Company.
• Calixtro S. Rodriguez was the second oldest victim from Del Rio. He was 32 when he was killed on March 6, 1969. SFC Rodriguez served with the Army when he died in the Gia Dinh province. A light weapons infantry specialist, Rodriguez was in Vietnam for just 13 days when he died. He served with the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 18th Infantry, A Company.
• The final Del Rio service member to die in Vietnam was Andres Lopez Ramon. Ramon gave his life on Feb. 4, 1971, in the Phuoc Long province. He was in Vietnam for almost 11 months when he died. Spc. 4 Ramon served as a cook in the Army with the 18th Engineer Brigade, 554th Engineer Battalion, 35th Engineer Group, B Company.
Yes, we are facing unusual and challenging times right now. It’s not easy and certainly not fun. But take a moment to think of these nine men. There’s a good chance they have family still here. These men, many of them younger than my son, never got to come home.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald
