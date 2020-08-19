With the new school year starting next week, thousands of students in Del Rio will be beginning a new phase in their education amid a global pandemic that is keeping students and teachers away from the classroom. For hundreds of students, this online mode is posing additional challenges due to the lack of proper electronic devices.
As of Monday night, 4,730 elementary and secondary students are in need of an electronic device to properly begin the new school year. Out of those, the school district has allocated 3,912, while 818 remain on a waiting list, according to information provided by Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga during the board of trustees meeting.
On July 20 the board of trustees approved a delayed start of the 2020-2021 school year, due to COVID-19 concerns and issues with internet connectivity for the students.
Board members unanimously approved the recommendation presented by the administration, delaying the start of the school year to Aug. 26, 2020 and pushing the end of the school year to June 4, 2021.
Superintendent of School Carlos Rios said Tuesday in a statement to the News-Herald that the school district has ordered over 3,000 Chromebooks. “However, with the worldwide demand, the suppliers are back logged,” Rios said.
During this week’s board meeting, Hayenga shared a report providing the school district’s latest data on computers and hot spots for online learning.
Over 2,400 electronic devices were requested for elementary students and over 2,300 devices were requested for secondary students. The school district has begun to distribute devices amongst students, but is facing a lack of available devices due to the unknown arrival of Chromebooks.
During a previous meeting, Rios stated the Chromebooks are expected to arrive after the beginning of the school year, possibly in late September or early October.
Rios said in the meantime the school district is looking into possibly removing the remaining desktops within campuses and using those as student computers until the Chromebooks arrive. Some devices that have been distributed will remain as a shared device in a household, if it was deemed possible, according to Rios and Hayenga.
The school district’s technology department has a deployment plan for the electronic devices. Scheduled appointments for electronic device pickup are handled at each campus in 15 to 30 minute intervals.
The technology department will then provide disbursement of the devices, technical support to the campuses, facilitate and train campus personnel on inventory track sheets and provide support for residential installation, connectivity and login on the devices.
While the first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, Rios said in a statement that teachers will be working directly with parents to provide alternative temporary solutions.
“In the interim, SFDRCISD teachers will make daily contact with those students via email and phone calls. Also, SFDRCISD is will work with local organizations and businesses who may be willing to donate a laptop(s) for students,” he said.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga shares the latest report on requested electronic devices and distribution plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year during an online regular board meeting held Monday night.
