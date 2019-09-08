A Del Rio woman reached Friday a landmark, when she celebrated her 100th birthday in a local nursing home.
Carolina M. Reyes, 100, celebrated alongside friends and family members, and was presented with a proclamation by the office of U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-23rd Dist. of Texas).
Reyes was born in 1919 in Eagle Pass, Texas, the daughter of Ramon Infante Martinez and Martina Salinas Martinez.
Reyes is a celebrated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Reyes and her late husband Pablo T. Reyes were active members of the City of Del Rio nutrition program and the Val Verde County Library. Reyes is the mother of Arturo Reyes, Pablo M. Reyes, and Romelia R. Padilla.
She was presented with the proclamation by Hurd’s Del Rio field representative Carmen Gutierrez.
“De Rio area is fortunate to have you as an outstanding beacon of the community, I wish you happiness,” the proclamation reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.