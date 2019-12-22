ACUÑA, México – Autoridades municipales y profesionistas médicos integraron una sociedad encaminada a promover los servicios que prestan en la región, principalmente ante pacientes de Texas.
El miércoles, en las instalaciones de la Cámara de la Industria de la Transformación (CANACINTRA), se realizó el protocolo de la toma de protesta de la mesa directiva de lo que se denominará Clúster de Turismo Médico de Ciudad Acuña.
La mesa directiva está integrada por el Dr. Anastacio Márquez, presidente; Dr. Gregorio Hernández, Vicepresidente; Juan José Flores, Secretario; Manuel Ramón Lozoya, Tesorero; Anastacio Marques Jr., Secretario Técnico, y las doctoras Militza Arizpe y Esmeralda Tovar, en el área de informática.
Entre las primeras acciones a realizar están asegurar la calidad de los servicios médicos, realizar una investigación de mercado, obtener información y mediciones adecuadas de los prestadores de servicios médicos, dijo Lino Gerardo Calvillo Director de Fomento Económico.
Por su parte, el Regidor Héctor Arocha informó que se busca establecer cual es la demanda de médicos especialistas y luego realizar una intensa promoción de los servicios y médicos especialistas que prestan sus servicios en esta ciudad, en esta región de Texas, entre otras acciones.
En el marco de las primeras reuniones para integrar el Clúster de Turismo Médico, detectaron que hay falta de información y mercadotecnia, falta de algunos especialistas médicos, falta de infraestructura y que hasta hoy no ha habido una estrategia de promoción adecuada.
Estuvieron presentes en la integración de este clúster Trinidad Herrera Fernández, director de Fortalecimiento Municipal, Gabriel Ramos, Delegado del IMSS, y Aiza Montemayor, directora de Turismo Municipal, así como las directoras de Canaco y Canacintra delegación Acuña.
Tourism cluster to promote medical services
ACUÑA, Mexico – City officials and medical professionals in Acuña established a new partnership, with the mission of promoting the services they provide in the region, particularly among Texas patients.
On Wednesday, the board of directors took the oath of office at the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA) facilities in Acuña, and the new Clúster de Turismo Médico de Ciudad Acuña (Ciudad Acuña’s medical tourism cluster) was formally announced.
The board of directors is composed of President Dr. Anastacio Márquez, Vice President Dr. Gregorio Hernández, Secretary Juan José Flores, Treasurer Manuel Ramón Lozoya, Technical Secretary Anastacio Marques, Jr., and M.D.’s Militza Arizpe and Esmeralda Tovar.
The first activities of the organization will be to ensure quality of medical services, to conduct market research, and to organize information from medical providers, said City of Acuña Economic Development Director Lino Gerardo Calvillo.
Acuña Councilmember Héctor Arocha said the organization will be looking into the demand for specialists in this region, and then making an intense advertising campaign of services and specialists in the Acuña and surrounding area.
During the first meeting, the board announced there is not enough information about marketing, specialists, infrastructure and until today there has not been an adequate promotion strategy.
Director of Municipal Strengthening Trinidad Herrera Fernández, IMSS Delegate Gabriel Ramos, and Municipal Tourism Director Aiza Montemayor, as well as the executive directors of Acuña Chamber of Commerce and CANACINTRA attended the installation event.
