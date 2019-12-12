The Nadler hearing had three University professors testifying for impeachment, and one professed Democrat against it. Noah Feldman, Harvard constitutional scholar, thinks Sharia is more humane than our constitutional law. Beheadings are in and Jury trials by peers out?
Feldman’s once wrote, “In fact, for most of history, Islamic law offered the most liberal and humane legal principles available anywhere in the world. Today, when we invoke the harsh punishments prescribed by Sharia for a handful of offenses, we rarely acknowledge the high standards of proof necessary for their implementation.”
He was the best pointy headed sycophant the Democrats could find to sell impeachment for Trump? Then, Trump was guilty with no chance of being found innocent in a rigged hearing. Feldman would be happy to see Trump beheaded or stoned to death representing the obsession of impeaching Trump for purely political reasons. If you can’t defeat , you must impeach.
Michael Gerhart, law professor at University of North Carolina testified we can’t afford not to impeach Trump for bribery, abuse of power, and soliciting a foreign nation to investigate his opponent, Joe Biden, for personal reasons, as if Joe Biden had a snowballs chance in 2020.
Then with venom dripping from every word, Pamela Karl, a professor from California’s Stanford University testified. I now see why she was on a short list of Democrat Supreme Court nominees, she simply hated America, working for hope and change.
She admits crossing a busy Washington street to avoid the horror of walking the sidewalk in front of a Trump hotel. Trump worked with Russia to win the election, guilty of treason, bribery to win, stealing it from anointed Hillary Clinton.
Derisively spitting out Trump thinks he’s a king, naming his son Baron which makes him a baron only in Trump’s mind. In an earlier recorded speech she said, “The sick, pampered, sanctimonious, incurious white straight sons of the powerful do well everywhere, but what about us snarky, bisexual women who want freedom to say what we want, and love who we do. I only wish this sick president would apologize for all the things he had done wrong.”
Is it wrong that Bloomberg News, a Trump opponent, is lowering projections of 2020 unemployment to 3.3 as voters head to the polls, the lowest for a first term president since 1952?
Black unemployment is at an all-time record low, and improving with opportunities zones bringing back jobs in the ghettoes with private and public funding, creating pride in wealth taxation, while depressing government dependence in hopelessness.
Trump, unlike Lyndon Johnson and the left, knows that the Black community can be a vibrant part of America’s future, and Trump support in the Black community is at 34 percent in a Rasmussen poll.
The Democrats have no chance of winning a national election if 15 percent of their Black base votes Republican, without extraordinary measures.
Is it wrong that in three short years 10 trillion dollars in new wealth was created? Our automobiles are made of safer steel over paper mache?
That gas should soon be under $2 a gallon from fracking as we are now the world’s energy king? That the bottom is rising faster than the top?
Johnathon Turley, professor of law at George Washington University, a Hillary/Obama voter, different from the first three Democrats, essentially stated that it was not Trump abusing power, but the Democrat House abusing power without a single proven crime or high misdemeanor, only a raucous cacophony of biased accusations.
Was Turley only living up to young George Washington’s ghost, who allegedly told his mother “he could not tell a lie,” when asked if he cut down the Cherry tree?
The Obama appointed I.G. Horowitz report is wildly spun by the media as exonerating Obama’s criminal administration.
It’s only a media last hope pipe dream from smoking something.
The real decision makers of criminality are an impeccably two time Attorney General Bill Barr, and his appointed unquestionably virtuous Special Counsel John “Bull” Durham.
They think America is worth saving as a Constitutional Republic under God in bountiful plenty, over the stewardship of Banana Republic chaotic rule of villainous, corrupted, secular, mankind, selling influence for fortunes at the expense of every honest American.
It could be an orange headed new day in America, with a defiant shout out to the practitioners of deep state slime, “We are better than that!.”
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
