Have you seen the “Just Because We Love Our Readers” Valentine ads? The Del Rio News Herald is on sale again but only until this Friday, February 14! You can save 15 percent or even 25 percent. A subscription is s only $51 for six months or $90 for a whole year.
Even if you already get the paper, you should consider renewing or giving it as a gift to someone else.
I have always said that we newspaper subscribers are the smart ones in this community. We care enough about freedom of the press to purchase and read that press and make sure it’s fulfilling its mission. Journalism has been called the “fourth estate,” charged with defending the public interest and being a watchdog on the workings of our government.
Some of us even help by providing news copy free of charge. I look forward to reading what the regular columnists have to say – even when I do not agree with them. Folks like Luis Rosas and Gene Chapman, Dot Steed and Marita Hayes, Bill Bouldin and even me. We feel we are providing a great service to our community as we supplement the fine work of the few reporters the News-Herald can afford to employ – Karen Gleason, Brian Argabright, Atzimba Morales, and Rubén Cantú.
Our community needs the newspaper. Even folks who do not subscribe to the paper end up discussing the stories with those who do subscribe. When those stories are about what our elected officials, schools, human service organizations, as well as what our friends and families are doing, I dare say that many will want to read all about it in the paper. I certainly see them reading the paper at the library.
I know, I’m probably preaching to the choir here. Even so, you should take advantage of this sale by renewing your own subscription before February 14. Consider giving a Valentine gift subscription to a loved one on a fixed budget, any member of your family, or even yourself.
What do you get when you subscribe? Morning delivery Sunday and Tuesday thru Friday, unlimited access to the e-edition, the monthly Grande Magazine, archived digital editions, and coupons! Just call 830-775-1551 or stop by their office at 2205 North Bedell. The sale (six months for $51 or just $90 for a whole year) ends February 14!
Speaking of newspapers, Life Question #7 asks you to check out the news published in the newspapers on the day you were born. Compare the stories with what you read about today. How far have we come? Remember, write a little or a lot. Just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
