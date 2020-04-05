Del Rioans with plans to celebrate Easter at a city park will need to reconsider, as the City of Del Rio encourages citizens to spend Easter at home.
Day and overnight camping and alcohol will not be permitted in public parks over Easter weekend, April 10-12, the City of Del Rio announced on Friday morning via social media.
“In light of COVID-19, the City of Del Rio encourages our community to be safe and cautious this Easter holiday,” per the city’s announcement.
According to the announcement, the decision was made in order to follow recommendations by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on social gatherings and limiting contact with individuals not in the same household.
The city is not the only one limiting public gatherings, as Amistad National Recreation Area recently announced all picnic areas in the recreation area are closed for public use until further notice.
The picnic areas include Governors Landing, Viewpoint Road, Blackbrush, Rough Canyon, 277 South, the Pecos and Spur 454.
The closure of the picnic areas comes after numerous groups of visitors were not keeping six feet of distance between each other, and were in groups of more than 10 people during the March 28-29 weekend, Park Superintendent Chris Ryan previously said.
