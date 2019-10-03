San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is gearing up for Homecoming Week with the homecoming parade, pep rally and bonfire open to the public. The events will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and lead attendees to the Walter D. Levermann Stadium.
The homecoming parade is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Different organizations will present a float or walk down North Main Street, before reaching the high school parking lot.
This year’s theme for the parade is video games, thus citizens can look forward to iconic video games such as Pac-Man, Super Mario Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog and more.
A new addition to the parade is a March Down Memory Lane, a collective of Queen City Belles alumnae that will walk in the parade and perform alongside the current Queen City Belles in the Roses performance.
As of Sept. 28, a total of 50 women registered and the group consists of alumnae from the Class of 1976 to the Class of 2019.
Following the parade, the pep rally will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the football stadium. Last year, the weather and rainfall caused the parade to be rescheduled.
Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said the month of October is the heat of transition season in this part of the country.
“October is a lot like April in Del Rio – it can be hot and dry in some days, and cool and rainy other days,” Schreiber said.
According to Schreiber, through at least the middle of next week, there doesn’t appear to be any glaring significant weather that would be of high concern to the Del Rio area, although the first cold front of the season is expected on Monday.
“Of course, as we saw a few days ago, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible across the region on many days during the month, but I don’t expect to see any organized, more notable rain events until potentially later next week when our second cold front is currently projected,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber said this is a distant and uncertain forecast that could fluctuate in the meantime.
