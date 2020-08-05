A Del Rio man was sentenced last week to four years in a Texas correctional facility, after he failed to comply with the terms of his probation. Israel Martierena Calderon pleaded guilty in the 83rd Judicial District Court to the offense of possession of meth.
Calderon, who was arrested on Nov. 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, was facing a potential penalty between 2-20 years and fine up to $10,000 for the second degree felony.
