Members of the city’s animal control and protection advisory board have approved a new animal ordinance and will recommend it to the city council for final approval.
The advisory board met Tuesday in a work session to review changes and additions being proposed to the city’s existing animal ordinance.
Public Works Director Craig Cook, who has been helping shepherd the process, told board members he and members of the animal advisory board sought help from the Texas Humane Legislation Network in rewriting and updating the ordinance.
“They provide review and comment of municipalities’ animal control ordinances, and they will make suggestions and provide sample ordinances in accordance with the most current state laws, and so we did that,” Cook told the board members.
Cook said the attorney for the Texas Humane Legislative Network has taken several months to complete her review.
“She told us that generally our ordinances are very strong,” Cook said.
Cook provided the animal board members with a synopsis of the additions and changes recommended by the attorney.
“We incorporated as many of those suggestions as we thought we needed to. We didn’t take everything on board,” Cook said.
Those include the definitions of “adequate shelter” and “tethering,” addition of a section prohibiting the use of animals as prizes, promotions and novelties, prohibiting the selling of animals on the roadside, at garage sales, flea markets and festivals, a section prohibiting the sale of animal from public property, a requirement for reporting motor vehicle animal strikes and dog bites.
Cook provided copies of the proposed new ordinance to advisory board members, noting added text had been underlined and deleted text had been struck through.
He said the definition for “adequate shelter” had been added.
The addition reads, “The term ‘adequate shelter’ means a structure that is capable of adequately providing cover and protection from heat, cold and other environmental conditions. At minimum, a shelter must have three sides, a top and a bottom and must be adequately ventilated. It must have bedding material. It must be large enough so that the animal can enter, stand, turn around and lie down, but small enough to prevent the loss of body heat during cold weather.”
The new ordinance includes an entire section on regulations for tethering animals.
It also includes new sections prohibiting the use of animals as prizes, promotions and novelties, prohibiting the sale of animals from roadsides or at garage sales, flea markets and festivals and a section prohibiting the sale of animals from public property.
The new ordinance also includes new language regarding the reporting of motor vehicle animal strikes and a new section addressing dog bites.
After reviewing the recommended changes, the advisory board members present at the meeting recommended adding a section called “treatment of animals” under a portion of the ordinance requiring animals to be kept in sanitary conditions.
An existing provision in the ordinance requiring rabies vaccinations “approved by the state health department and administered by a licensed veterinarian” was expanded to read “a veterinarian licensed in one of the 50 states per the Texas Health and Safety Code.”
The new ordinance will also create a fee for persons who surrender their animals to the city’s animal control department.
After some discussion, the animal advisory board members unanimously approved the revised ordinance and will recommend its final approval to the Del Rio City Council.
