Bianka Santillan, pictured here, will be the lead artist for one of the new murals to be installed in the community. More information on the mural’s location and theme will be provided at a later date, Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz said.
Artist Cris Escobar stands alongside the mural “Toxic Waste” in the Blue Hole and San Felipe Creek area. Casa de la Cultura announced the mural will be renovated and plans for new murals are in the works with new artists.
Bianka Santillan, pictured here, will be the lead artist for one of the new murals to be installed in the community. More information on the mural’s location and theme will be provided at a later date, Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz said.
Courtesy photos
Artist Cris Escobar stands alongside the mural “Toxic Waste” in the Blue Hole and San Felipe Creek area. Casa de la Cultura announced the mural will be renovated and plans for new murals are in the works with new artists.
Casa de la Cultura announced plans to renovate an established mural and plans to install new murals for the community, in conjunction with new artists, Casa Executive Director Lupita de la Paz said.
Thursday afternoon Casa de la Cultura unveiled plans to restore the mural known as “Toxic Waste,” created by Cris Escobar in 1984. A portion of the mural, located at the Blue Hole, in the San Felipe Creek area, was washed away during the flood of 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.