Casa de la Cultura announced plans to renovate an established mural and plans to install new murals for the community, in conjunction with new artists, Casa Executive Director Lupita de la Paz said.

Thursday afternoon Casa de la Cultura unveiled plans to restore the mural known as “Toxic Waste,” created by Cris Escobar in 1984. A portion of the mural, located at the Blue Hole, in the San Felipe Creek area, was washed away during the flood of 1998.

