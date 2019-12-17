The Val Verde County Veterans Service Office, with the help of the Texas Veterans Commission, is welcoming a certified veterans service officer to the community of Del Rio.
James Powell previously served in the United States Navy for 17 years and after his service, he chose to dedicate his time to help military members transition into the civilian world.
“My role here is a little unique … what I do is help all active duty transition out of the military, as well as once I get a little more established, I’ll be going to the outlying communities,” Powell said.
As the need arises and Powell becomes more acquainted with the community, military members residing in neighboring areas will be reached out to.
With Powell’s arrival, the Veterans Service Office is looking to begin reaching out to local nursing homes, according to Val Verde County Veterans Service Officer Adrian N. Bitela.
Powell began on the employment side with Texas Veterans Commission, helping veterans find employment and was reached out to by Bitela.
“He said he could use some assistance, then I came to the claims side,” Powell said.
The county and Texas Veterans Commission have allowed Powell to be at his current position with the local Veterans Service Office, Powell said.
Powell is still with the Texas Veterans Commission, he just does claims now, he said.
The veterans service office also helps veterans enroll in health care, receive benefits for their disabilities and or dependents, Powell said.
Local veterans can reach out to Powell from Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call the office at (830) 774 7548. The County Veterans Service Office is located on 508 East 11th Street.
