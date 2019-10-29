A volunteer group working to improve the Val Verde County Library was honored Wednesday with a mayoral proclamation at the library.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Friends of the Val Verde County Library and read a proclamation designating the week of Oct. 20-26, 2019 as “Friends of the Library Week.”
“The Friends of the Val Verde County Library raise money that enables our library to move from good to great, providing the resources for additional programming, much-needed equipment, support for the children’s summer reading program and special events throughout the year,” Lozano read as he presented the proclamation.
“The work of the Friends highlights the fact that the library is the cornerstone of our community, providing opportunities for all to engage in the joy of lifelong learning and to engage with the thoughts of others from ages past to the present,” the mayor added.
Lozano said the Friends’ “gift of their time and commitment to the library sets an example for all on how volunteerism leads to positive civic engagement and the betterment of our community.”
Friends of the Val Verde County Library President Dee Moore said the group includes a total of 150 to 200 persons, with about 15 to 20 members who participate regularly in the group’s events.
“We do a book of the month, and we have guest speakers and programs, and then we have the ongoing book sale here at the library that supports the library’s summer reading program for children,” Moore said, noting the summer program served about 3,400 children from the area.
Moore said the group raises funds from the book sale and from two grants it receives from local civic organizations, including the United Way.
Moore encouraged other Del Rioans to support the library by joining Friends.
“We’re so blessed to have this wonderful, brand-new, remodeled library that has quadrupled in size from what we had before and allows expanded programs for our local children. Today’s children don’t read like they once did, and we want them to come to the library, participate and not be afraid of it,” she added.
