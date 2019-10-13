ACUÑA, México – Ante la entrada del Frente Frío número en el Estado de Coahuila, el cual se mantendrá hasta hoy, la Secretaría de Gobierno, a través de la Subsecretaría de Protección Civil del Estado, invitó a la población a tomar las debidas precauciones.
El frente frío se encuentra desde primeras horas del viernes en la Región Norte de Coahuila, generando vientos fuertes con rachas de hasta 60 kilómetros por hora, lo cual ha generado la caída de árboles, techos de lámina y algunos espectaculares.
El Secretario de Gobierno, José María Fraustro Siller, dijo que afortunadamente se tiene un saldo blanco, por lo que no se reportan personas lesionadas aunque sí algunos daños menores materiales.
Las temperaturas que este frente frío puede traer oscilarán entre los 9 y los 13 grados centígrados en la mínima.
Fraustro mencionó que se realizarán recorridos por los diferentes sectores de cada una de las regiones de la entidad, así como la habilitación de refugios temporales.
Además instruyó a la Subsecretaría de Protección Civil del Estado para, en coordinación con las unidades municipales, brindar ayuda a los habitantes que se encuentren en una situación vulnerable ante las bajas temperaturas.
De acuerdo al pronóstico, el frente frío y su masa de aire asociada se desplazarán rápidamente sobre el norte, noreste y oriente del territorio nacional, lo que originará en la Región Norte del estado vientos con rachas superiores a los 60 kilómetros por hora y posible formación de tolvaneras.
Ante esto, el funcionario estatal comentó que la respuesta ha sido inmediata por parte de los elementos de Protección Civil municipales y estatales para detectar personas que por su vulnerabilidad requieran ser trasladados un albergue.
“Invitamos a la población al uso adecuado de calentadores de gas, para que siempre haya una ventilación indirecta en aquellas viviendas que los utilizan y asegurar con esto la presencia de oxígeno”, enfatizó.
“Recomendamos apagar o cerrar las válvulas de gas durante la noche; los que utilicen calentadores eléctricos, que revisen previamente las condiciones eléctricas para asegurarse que los contactos puedan atender la demanda de energía que estos artefactos”.
Concluyó que ante cualquier emergencia, la ciudadanía puede llamar al Sistema de Emergencia 911.
Cold front arrives in Coahuila
ACUÑA, Mexico – With the arrival of the cold front No. 4 in Coahuila, which will remain until today, the Secretary of Government, through the Undersecretariat of Civil Protection, encouraged residents to take appropriate precautions.
The cold front arrived in the norther region of Coahuila Friday morning, generating strong winds with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph), which damaged trees, some roofs and billboards.
Secretary of Government José María Fraustro Siller, said that fortunately no one has been hurt, and the damages caused by the front were only minor.
The low temperatures can drop to the range of 9-13 Celsius (47-55 Fahrenheit).
Fraustro said different departments will be traveling along the state, as well as inspecting temporary shelters.
He also instructed the Undersecretary of Civil Protection, in conjunction with municipal units, to assist individuals at risk due to the low temperatures.
According to the forecast, the cold front and its associated system will move rapidly over the northern, northeast and easter Mexico, causing strong winds in the norther region of Coahuila, gusting at 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) and potentially forming dust storms.
The official said the response has been immediate by municipal and state Civil Protection authorities, in order to find people at risk and needing to be transferred to a shelter.
“We encourage everyone to properly utilize gas heaters, so that there is always ventilation in those homes that use them and to ensure the presence of oxygen,” he emphasized.
“We recommend turning off or closing the gas valves overnight; those who use electric heaters, need to inspect the electrical wiring to ensure that the contacts can meet the energy demand of these devices.”
In the event of an emergency, he said, you can reach the emergency system by dialing 911.
