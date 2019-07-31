PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Police officers performing a welfare check on a vehicle parked at a local restaurant arrested a Del Rio man, and charged him with driving while intoxicated. Ricardo Sanchez, a 43-year-old man whose place or residence is listed at the 600 block of East Rodriguez Street, was arrested on July 7, at 2:50 a.m.
According to police records officers were dispatched to the Burger King restaurant at 1302 East Gibbs St. for a welfare check on a man who was asleep in a silver SUV in the parking lot. Upon arrival officers found two men asleep in the vehicle.
Sanchez was identified as the driver, he was arrested and charged with DWI 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor.
HIT AND RUN
A Del Rio teen is facing misdemeanor charges after being involved in a car accident and fleeing the site, according to police records. Gary James Bylander, 19, a resident of the 300 block of Hogan Drive, was arrested on July 12 at 5:44 a.m. at the 400 block of Mario Salas Avenue.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states officers were dispatched to the Mario Salas Avenue location to investigate a car crashing into a tree. The report states officers learned that a man driving the car during the collision had left the area on foot without stopping to provide vehicle information.
The man, later identified as Bylander, was found and transported to the police station for processing.
Bylander was charged with accident involving damages, a Class B misdemeanor, and duty on striking fixture or highway, also a Class B misdemeanor.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Del Rio man was arrested under criminal mischief charges after an incident occurring in south Del Rio. Aldo Alexiis Arreola, 21, a resident of the 600 block of 10th Street, was arrested on July 22, at 5:50 p.m., at the police station.
According to a police report, on March 20, at 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Adobe Street in reference to a criminal mischief report. A man stated the tire of his Cadillac Escalade had been damaged, estimating the damages at $875.
Arreola was arrested and charged with criminal mischief equal or more than $750 but less than $2,500, a Class A misdemeanor.
DWI
A teen driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated recently at the port of entry. Luis Alfredo Bagneschi, 18, a resident of the 200 block of West Second Street, was arrested on July 21, at 3:05 a.m. at the Del Rio port of entry, 3140 Spur 239, Del Rio, Texas.
A police report states Bagneschi was arrested after officers responded to the port of entry for a motor vehicle accident. According to the report officers found Bagneschi to be intoxicated, he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated the first, a Class B misdemeanor.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A traffic stop led to a drug possession arrest recently at the intersection of San Felipe Avenue and West Gutierrez Street. Albino Cedillo, 28, who has his place of residence located at the 400 block of Maximo Street, was arrested on July 18, at 4:43 a.m.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states Albino was arrested after a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver Suzuki passenger car for defective equipment. The officer searched the car and located .6 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine in the vehicle. Albino was arrested and transported to the police station for booking.
He was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, a state jail felony.
ASSAULT
A call for a disturbance led to the arrest of a Del Rio man, who was charged with the aggravated assault of a woman. David Cervantes, 27, who has his residence listed at the 300 block of Vicki Street, was arrested on July 21, at 1:50 a.m.
A Del Rio Police Department arrest report states Cervantes was arrested after officers were dispatched to Cervantes residence for a disturbance in progress. Officers, the report states, contacted a woman who said Cervantes threw several items at her, with one of the items hitting her in the head. She, according to the report, also stated Cervantes had displayed a knife during the assault.
Cervantes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a second degree felony.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Isidro Villarreal, a 34-year-old resident of the 1100 block of West 24th Street in Mission, Texas, was arrested on public intoxication charges, a Class C misdemeanor. A police report states officers were dispatched on July 20 at 5:20 a.m. to 1300 block of Las Vacas for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival the officers spoke with several individuals in the area.
One of the individuals, later identified as Villarreal, was highly intoxicated the report states, and began acting out in a manner that led the officers to believe he was a danger to himself and others.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.