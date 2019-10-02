Jail Log 10-2-19

Sept. 11

Paula Carralco

Burglary

Sept. 15

Marisela Gallegos

Probation violation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Josue Rodriguez

Criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $750

Sept. 16

Isaac Reynoso

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram (meth)

Sept. 20

Jose Lucas Guillen

Alias capias bond forfeiture DWI, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Sept. 22

Michael Martinez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, less than 1 gram (THC oil)

Sept. 23

Robert James Morales

Resisting arrest search or transportation, DRPD interfering with public duties

Alfredo Garcia

Terroristic threat of family or household member

Sept. 25

Jacob Andrew Mendoza

Parole violation

Sept. 26

Mark Anthony Martinez

Duty on striking unattended vehicle

