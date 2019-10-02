Jail Log 10-2-19
Sept. 11
Paula Carralco
Burglary
Sept. 15
Marisela Gallegos
Probation violation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Josue Rodriguez
Criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $750
Sept. 16
Isaac Reynoso
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram (meth)
Sept. 20
Jose Lucas Guillen
Alias capias bond forfeiture DWI, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Sept. 22
Michael Martinez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, less than 1 gram (THC oil)
Sept. 23
Robert James Morales
Resisting arrest search or transportation, DRPD interfering with public duties
Alfredo Garcia
Terroristic threat of family or household member
Sept. 25
Jacob Andrew Mendoza
Parole violation
Sept. 26
Mark Anthony Martinez
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.