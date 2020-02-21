Long-term care can be expensive and on Feb. 25 Del Rioans can learn more, while preparing for their future at a seminar open to the public.
The “Texas Nursing Home Medicaid Eligibility” seminar will take place on Feb. 25 between 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Texas Community Bank Hall, located on 401 Pecan St.
The seminar is geared towards anybody interested in learning more about nursing home care, and those already looking into a nursing home, according to Norma Gomez, Del Rio Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s admissions coordinator.
According to Gomez, a lot of people are afraid of going to a nursing out of fear of losing their homes, but that’s not the case.
The seminar focuses on questions people ask when coming to a nursing home, Gomez said.
Eligibility requirements for Medicaid long-term care, transfer of assets, purpose of a qualified income trust, spousal protections, protection of assets and Medicaid estate recovery will be addressed by Paul D. Hyde, from the Hyde Law firm, PLLC.
The presentation will be in English and Spanish, according to Gomez.
Attendees are advised to park on the street curbside not the bank’s parking lot.
