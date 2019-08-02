Members of the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board say they’d like a more detailed accounting of a $25,000 contribution the EDC made towards marketing commercial air service to and from Del Rio.
During the EDC board’s meeting Thursday, Del Rio Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez said several EDC board members have asked for updates on the $25,000 they previously voted to set aside for the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce to use in its efforts to market American Airlines’ commercial air service.
Fernandez said she had included information she has received from the chamber in the EDC board’s informational packet for the meeting.
“It seems that the majority of their expenses have been paid to the individual that they hired (to assist in the marketing efforts). I have asked several times for itemized expenditures to specific types of marketing, but this is what I was provided with,” Fernandez told the board.
She added she did not know if the chamber is still waiting for invoices from some of those services.
“They think that we’re paying that salary, that’s what they’re thinking,” said EDC board member Eddie Amezcua Jr.
“From my understanding, the initial plan was to use just over $13,000 of the $25,000 to pay the salary of this individual that they have hired part-time to help promote the air service through social media, through the creation of an Instagram account.
“I know she proposes different scenarios, like, ‘Hey, you can fly from Del Rio to Las Vegas for this much,’ or ‘Hey, you can fly from Del Rio to Italy for this much.’ She does provide our staff with a weekly report, and if you want, I can forward those reports to you,” Fernandez said.
She reiterated it was her understanding that just over half of the $25,000 was to be used to pay the marketing coordinator and the rest was to be used for “hard marketing materials” like banners, billboards and advertisements. Fernandez also repeated she has asked the chamber for a more itemized breakdown of the EDC money and said she would ask again.
“This is what they’ve provided me, and maybe they’ll have a more updated expense report as the invoices come in; at least that’s what I’ve been told. If there is anything more specific that you want me to ask them, I can relay that information and try to get that from them,” Fernandez said.
“What does this board have to keep on record to show that the money that we’ve budgeted is being used for what we budgeted it for? Just, here’s our payroll; I don’t think that’s enough,” asked EDC board member Leonel Martinez.
“Tell me that you’ve posted 60 times a day, so we can come back and decide is this worth the investment,” Martinez added.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski said the chamber sends a weekly report to the Del Rio City Council, and he said that report could also be forwarded to EDC board members.
“How are the latest numbers for the airline? Is it working?” asked EDC board member Antonio Rodriguez.
“I know that it’s on an upwards trend,” Fernandez replied, adding she did not have exact numbers on hand.
Wojnowski said, “It’s about 75 to 80 percent.”
