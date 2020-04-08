Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office is meeting the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martinez spoke with the Del Rio News-Herald about the steps he has taken to ensure the safety of his sworn officers, civilian staff and the public in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“One of the first things we did, when all this started, we made sure that all our patrol deputies and our CID folks and folks in our transport division had N95 face masks, gloves, Tyvek suits in case they needed them. We’ve tried to equip them with all the proper equipment that they needed,” Martinez said.
“Each deputy on patrol has at his or her disposal probably four masks of different varieties, of the N95 type or better. Some have flat masks, and they all have a Tyvek suit as part of their personal protective equipment,” the sheriff added.
Martinez said the investigators in his criminal investigations division have more protective equipment because their duties routinely include dealing with hazardous materials and possibly contaminated environments.
“For instance, over the weekend, the CID folks had a situation where someone was found deceased at home, so they geared up for that, took care of business and did what they had to do,” Martinez said.
Since the investigators don’t always know how an individual died, they wear protective equipment to protect themselves and to keep from contaminating a possible crime scene, the sheriff said.
The sheriff said he has also sent home all but essential staff.
“We’re rotating them out a week at a time. Their instructions are to either work from home, shelter in place, take care of their families, and if I need them, I will call them back in,” Martinez said.
The sheriff said he has also direct his patrol deputies to deal with calls by phone if possible.
“If it’s something that can be taken care of over the phone, it’s taken care of over the phone. If it’s something where they need to be physically present, they are there, and they still maintain social distancing as they make their calls,” Martinez said.
“They’re still out working. The shooting the DRPD worked the other night, there were four deputies on scene to assist,” he added.
Martinez said, though, he has asked deputies to pull over only motorists whose traffic violations are severe and blatant.
“Right now we’re not pulling anybody over for expired registrations or inspection stickers, but anything that is a gross violation, they will do a traffic stop and still take all the precautionary steps to protect themselves. They’ve been told twice, at internal meetings. A nurse from GEO (the private company that runs the jail) gave them some instruction on how to stay safe,” he said.
Martinez said his office is still handling walk-ins, but added he has had very few.
“They don’t come into the office. They’re met in the lobby, and their information is taken there, and then whatever they need, if they want to make a report, the information is taken there. The public is still being served,” he said.
Martinez noted he has sent home six employees who have secondary jobs at Val Verde Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure.
“Initially it was six people who were sent home, and after investigating their work, three were allowed to return to duty because they had not been present at the hospital itself since early March. Three others had been at the hospital in late March, and these personnel were sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days,” the sheriff said, adding he expects those employees will return to work on Monday, April 13.
Martinez said he is short three deputies from his assigned number of sworn officers, but noted he has moved a sergeant from the training division and brought back two deputies assigned to a drug task force and asked those three to assist with patrol duties during the ongoing crisis.
Martinez said he has seen relatively little change in local crime.
“For us, there has not been an increase. We still have incidents, but we have noticed no increases or spikes in any particular types of crimes. Crime is pretty much staying the same,” the sheriff said.
“I think that we’ve taken the proper steps with our employees and the way we do business to maintain a safe and healthy work environment,” Martinez said.
The sheriff said employees of the GEO Group have also taken steps and created a plan to keep the jail’s inmate population healthy.
“We have 1,100-plus inmates over there, and they’ve taken steps to maintain a clean work environment, to not allow the virus to become present within the facility itself. They’ve taken proper steps,” he said.
“I’m urging everyone to shelter in place if they can and stay safe,” Martinez said.
