Replacement of water and wastewater lines in the Hunter Subdivision near Val Verde Regional Medical Center likely will begin in early 2020.
Public Works Director Craig Cook reviewed those planned improvements with a group of local real estate agents, land developers and builders during a developers’ roundtable Thursday hosted by the city planning staff at the civic center.
Cook said the city will be replacing 1,200 linear feet of water line and 900 linear feet of sewer line on Marshall Smith, Long Drive and an alley in the area.
Cook said the lines will be replaced using a method called “pipe bursting.”
“The contractor will divide the work into pieces, and they dig a hole at each end of the ‘piece,’ so that the new pipe, with a piston, almost a missile-looking pointed end, is put down into the hole, and you line it up with the old pipe and push the new pipe through the old pipe. The old pipe cracks and falls to pieces, and you install the new pipe as you push this thing through,” Cook said.
“It saves all of the typical excavation and trenching, but you do have to dig at each end of the piece,” he added.
Cook said the replacement of the water and wastewater lines will be funded largely by a Texas Department of Agriculture grant.
“We will be advertising it and posting it on our web site within a few days, and we’ve already established a bid opening date of Nov. 25,” Cook said.
He said it will likely take all of December to select the contractor and present the bid to city council for award.
He said work on the lines could begin in mid-January, noting the project must be completed by the end of October 2020.
“That’s because the grant has a completion deadline,” he added.
Cook said in early fall, a change order was obtained for the planned work in the Hunter Subdivision.
“We had erroneously put some paving in the project in the beginning, but that’s not a fundable item under the grant, so we have that design, but we’ll do the follow-up paving as a separate street improvement job,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.