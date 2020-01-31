The Del Rio Downtown Association recently presented a donation to local culinary arts students.
Association President Alexandra Falcon Calderon and member Martha Hernandez presented the donation to Career and Technical Education Culinary Arts instructor Adan Cortez and his students on Jan. 15.
Calderon thanked Cortez and his students for the volunteer efforts and multitude of baked goods they have prepared for the association since 2016.
For the past four years, the culinary arts program has baked cakes for the cake walk, during the association’s annual Monster Mash in October, Calderon said.
“With your help, we’ve been able to raise funds to continue our mission of rejuvenating the downtown area,” Calderon said in a letter to the students.
The culinary arts students also contribute baked goods or catering services throughout the year.
