County elected leaders said Monday they will send a letter to federal administrators and elected representatives, asking for the reopening of Amistad National Recreation Area boat ramps on the weekends.
Currently, the park is closed to all visitors on the weekends, with Park Superintendent Chris Ryan citing ongoing concerns about large gatherings of people in the park, despite restrictions in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. met Thursday with about 50 lake area business owners, sport fishermen and sport fisherwomen who voiced concern about the loss of revenue they blamed on the national park’s weekend closures.
The weekend closure issue was on the agenda of Monday’s special meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court.
“I did receive a text from Chris Ryan ... He wanted to explain that he was concerned about the amount of people on the boat docks and then the size of the gatherings. Those were his concerns,” Owens told the court as he initiated discussion of the closures.
“He (Ryan) did say the (park) rangers have written dozens of violation notices from the Fourth of July on, and the park is temporarily closed on weekends because of the lack of social distancing, not because of trash (concerns),” Owens added.
Owens told the court he has had a number of conversations with lake area business owners about the weekend closure of the park and noted “about 95 percent” of those businesses lie within Precinct 3, so he asked County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton to comment on the situation.
“I understand his concerns about the social distancing issue, but I believe that people should be allowed to put in their boats and go out on the lake. That’s about as much social distancing as you can get. I think there should be a requirement that masks must be worn on the docks, but people should be allowed to at least put their boats in on the weekends,” Nettleton said.
He said he understands and supports Ryan’s concerns about crowds in the park’s day use and picnic areas.
“I was out at Governor’s Landing on the Fourth of July. There were hundreds and hundreds of people on top of each other, so I understand the need to deal with those issues and close those areas, but I do think the boat ramps should be open. They should be limiting the number of people on boats and should be requiring masks on the docks. Once you leave the dock, you can take off your mask and go fish,” Nettleton said.
“Fishing and boating are on the list of the CDC as some of the safest activities to do, so I would recommend that we send a letter to Chris (Ryan) and his supervisor, along with U.S. Rep. Will Hurd and U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, requesting them to re-examine this, to open on the weekends for boating only. I’m not advocating we open the banks (of the lake) because of the issues with social distancing,” the commissioner added.
Nettleton then put the recommendation in the form of a motion, with County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores giving the second.
The court voted unanimously to approve Nettleton’s motion without further discussion.
