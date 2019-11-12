The Veterans Day parade continued on Monday morning, despite forecasted rain and a strong cold front.
Rain was forecasted for Monday morning and the cloudy sky provided many signs it would take place. Leading up to the parade, a gloomy sky remained the sole indicator of possible rain.
The parade began at Star Park and participants traveled down N. Main St. toward the Del Rio Civic Center. Veterans of all kinds, along with their friends and family members, showed their support for those willing to brave the unpredictable weather.
Fidelio “Fred” Vasquez, a veteran from World War ll, was the grand marshal of the parade and was followed by City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano and Laughlin Air Force Base Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile.
Lozano and Gentile approached the veterans they spotted along the parade march and thanked them for their service.
Later in the parade, students of all ages took the same approach and thanked the veterans they met.
Del Rio High School’s Mighty Ram Band and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps TX-66 were amongst the school organizations presenting gratitude for the veterans.
Cadets from the TX-66 Raiders and Blue Tops groups performed routines for the audience.
Attendees were also able to see many queens in the parade, including 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio Dorian Sophia Guadarrama, 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio Teen Amaris Leon and 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Arianna Rodriguez.
Samantha Lopez made her first appearance as the 2019-2020 Miss American G.I. Forum in the parade.
At 11:11 a.m. four T-6 airplanes from Laughlin flew across the sky, in honor of Veterans Day.
The parade ended with participants and viewers gathering outside of the civic center for the Veterans Day ceremony.
