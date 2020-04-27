Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday were briefed on the city’s contractor registration process, but city staffers warned that process won’t protect local homeowners from falling victim to “unscrupulous contractors.”
Del Rio Chief Building Official Toni Trevino briefed city council members on the city’s contractor registration process during the council’s special teleconference meeting.
Trevino said the Del Rio City Council adopted the contractor registration procedures in August 2016, a few months after another severe hailstorm that struck the city in the spring of that year.
“The registration requires that any work for hire on any building, whether plumbing, mechanical, electrical or sign permit be registered with the city of Del Rio,” Trevino said.
“We have already registered other trades and that’s mostly because of state enforcement, and that is electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and we have sign registered because they do fall under electrical, as well as the irrigation contractors because they fall under plumbing,” she added.
Trevino said the contractor registration ordinance requires contractors to complete a form that includes providing the city with a copy of their driver’s license and a payment of $150 for the first year and $75 for each additional year.
She said the registration expires on Sept. 30 of each year, following the city’s fiscal year, and she noted contractors must provide their certificate of general liability insurance with a minimum of $500,000 with the city of Del Rio as certificate holder.
Trevino showed council members a sample of the contractor identification issued to contractors once they are registered.
The identification contains a registration number, the name of the company and the name of the owner.
“We only issue it to the company owner’s name, and they are allowed to make photocopies and issue those to their workers. I have advised many not to share with other companies so they don’t get in trouble,” Trevino said.
Trevino also spoke about her department’s enforcement of the ordinance.
“Development Services will issue citations to contractors that violate this ordinance. We will be issuing affidavits that will turn into citations once they’re received by the court. They’re very similar to the citations issued by Neighborhood Services when they issue them for dirty lots,” Trevino said.
She said the city will revoke the licenses of repeat offenders.
She noted any permit in the city’s system prior to April 4 will be allowed to continue, and new permits will only be issued to registered contractors.
“Business is already hard enough, and I don’t want to make it any harder on our community. That’s mostly going to affect those that were already here,” Trevino said.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked what, if anything, was required of general contractors, “because they can do anything and hire subcontractors.”
“We’ve never asked them to register officially and carry a registration card and provide us with insurance. Their information was associated to the separate projects they were doing, but we never had a separate identification file for them, where they provided insurance, so now we are requiring them to provide insurance. That, I would say, is the biggest difference and of course, the payment to register,” Trevino replied.
“The payment to register is not that high, only $150. That’s not that big a deal. It may not be a bad idea to start registering all of these people that are building and making sure that they all carry insurance,” Salgado said.
“After one of the previous hailstorms – and I don’t know if they were local or out of the area roofing contractors or just contractors in general – left a lot of people stuck, where (the contractors) got the money and they flew the coop or did part of the work and didn’t finish it,” the councilwoman added.
Trevino said she could “definitely look at revising the fee at a later date, but right now I would not recommend it.”
“I’m not saying to revise the fee, what I’m saying is have everybody register,” Salgado said.
“And that’s what the intent is, with this ordinance that was passed back in 2016. I believe it was a result of the last hailstorm, where, like you said, contractors were taking money up front for the whole project and then disappearing, and we’re definitely getting some kickback on some contractors who don’t want to comply, and that’s fine. It’s important for us, for my division, to enforce that citation, otherwise it’s not going to be taken seriously,” Trevino said.
“What is the fine if they don’t comply?” Salgado said.
Trevino said she wasn’t sure and didn’t know what the process was once the affidavit was issued to the contractor.
City Attorney Suzanne West replied the fine was capped by the statute and said she did not have the ordinance in front of her, but said she believed it was capped at $1,000.
“It’s a shame, because I know of one couple that they paid a local contractor, and this local contractor took their money that they had been given by the insurance company, bought the material and came and dumped the material at their home, and they never saw hide nor hair of him again,” Salgado said.
“They tried to call him numerous times, he wouldn’t respond, so they went to small claims (court), and small claims, of course, ruled in favor of the homeowner, but how do they enforce it? There was nothing. The court ruled in their favor, but there was nothing else that they could do, and they were never able to recoup anything to get the roof fixed. If they wanted to get their roof fixed, they had to do it on their own, and I don’t think that’s fair,” Salgado added.
“It doesn’t sound very fair,” West agreed.
“I’ll check with the ordinance on the maximum (fines) and I’ll email you,” the city attorney added.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook added he did not believe the registration program would fix “the problem of unscrupulous contractors.”
“It will let us know who is working and once they get their registration and get a permit, we’ll know where they’re working, but folks like you’re describing, ma’am, really aren’t going to do either, likely, and when we catch them without a permit or registration or both, that we’ll even know who they are, so let’s not have an expectation that just because they get a little card to put in their wallets that we are vetting them or validating their credentials. That’s not the case,” Cook said.
Trevino said city staff is in the process of linking the Better Business Bureau hyperlink “so customers and citizens can do their due diligence and insert the company information and see where they stand with the Better Business Bureau.”
“I think that would be a good idea,” Salgado said.
