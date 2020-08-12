83rd Judicial District Judge Robert E. Cadena introduced last week his 2020 court intern, Del Rio native Lara Garanzuay, to members of county commissioners court.
Cadena made the introduction during the “Citizens Comments” portion of the August 5 regular term meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court.
“I want to introduce our intern this year who came to support and help us over the summer, obviously a very difficult and emotional summer, and we appreciate all the work the commissioners court members have done to keep our community safe,” Cadena told the court.
Cadena said this year he has not used the money the commissioners court set aside for the intern program because he said he was concerned about bringing new persons into his office during the ongoing pandemic.
“However, we had already been contacted in December and January, and I think the momentum this court created, when it created the intern program about five years ago, has been recognized by the University of Texas, and they approached the district court about having one of their students be an intern with us.
“This program has evolved to the point now where one of the flagship universities in this state has taken note, and I think that it’s very important that I recognize her and bring her before the court, because as you well know, today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and they have sent us an exceptional student,” Cadena said.
Cadena shared some of Garanzuay’s accomplishments with the court, noting she is going into her sophomore year at the university, where her major is a bachelor of science degree in public relations.
“Her minor will be in business administration. She ranked number two in her 2019 graduating class here at Del Rio High School. She was the vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), National Technical Honor Society president and National Honor Society secretary,” Cadena said.
The judge said Garanzuay was awarded the University of Texas Presidential Scholarship to attend that school.
“She got a full ride, and she’s carrying a 4.0 (grade point average). She’s from Del Rio, and her credentials are impressive,” Cadena added.
Cadena said Garanzuay has assisted the state district court in working with technology that allows the court to continue serving the public amid the constraints forced by the pandemic.
“Her coming on board was very helpful, because these young people, they understand technology, and they’re able to help us get things done,” Cadena said.
He said he wanted to introduce Garanzuay and to thank the court in person for continuing support of the intern program.
“We wanted to tell you that we’re very grateful that you recognize the talent that we have here in this community and that you all support that. What you are doing really impacts young people, and we appreciate your efforts,” he said.
Garanzuay also spoke to the court, noting she and four other interns in the local area have been doing research on how Del Rio can work toward economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. asked Garanzuay if she and her fellow interns would be writing a paper after their research is completed, and Garanzuay replied they had put together a Powerpoint presentation on their findings.
Owens said he would like to see the presentation once it is completed.
