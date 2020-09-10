Parents of San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District students asked the board of trustees to consider allowing students to return to traditional classrooms during a special meeting held Tuesday night, with the minority of the speakers being against the return to traditional classrooms.
Nine parents signed up for the citizens comments portion of the meeting, with one sharing the video conference call with another parent. The majority of the parents agreed the school district and board members should allow students to return to traditional classrooms.
Laura Plumb stated it was in the school district’s favor to allow students to return to traditional classrooms because only 35 percent of students are participating in the traditional education model.
Every Gutierrez and Helen Klinck stated similar comments to Plumb’s and shared concerns over lack of socialization for children in the city of Del Rio. Alisha Goll asked board members to give a definite date to the end of online courses.
“We’re running out of excuses to go back to school,” Harison Stell said.
Contrary to the majority of the speakers, Raphael Franjul was against allowing students to return to traditional classrooms. Franjul initially signed his children up for the traditional education model, but he is against reopening so soon.
Franjul suggested board members reevaluate the reopening classrooms in at least three weeks. “If teachers don’t feel comfortable going back to school, then administration is not ready,” Franjul said.
Franjul added he knew a few teachers that did not feel comfortable to go back to traditional classrooms.
After listening to the comments from parents and a report from the local health authorities, board members opted to approve the submission of a waiver to the Texas Education Agency that would allow the extension of online courses for another three weeks.
The extension to online courses applies to students that opted to the traditional education model and or hybrid education model, according to a press release by the school district.
Board members approved Option C out of five options presented by Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios. The option will allow special education students to begin transitioning to classrooms on Sept. 16, followed by students in the traditional education and hybrid models.
According to the school district, approximately 4,000 students are in the two education models combined and will begin transitioning on Sept. 21 in four groups equal to 25 percent, until 100 percent of those students have transitioned to school by Oct. 12.
Students receiving assignment packets or using cellphones to submit assignments will be given access to school computer labs as early as Sept. 21, and will have access to the labs until they are provided a laptop or transitioned into a classroom, the school district said.
Approximately 6,000 students opted to participate in the online only education model and will continue to do so for the remainder of the school year, or until they decide to change to a different education model, according to the school district.
