San Felipe Del Rio Independent School District will discuss options for the 2020-2021 school calendar during a workshop and special meeting on Thursday.
During the virtual meeting the district will discuss different options for the upcoming school calendar, in order to adhere to current guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
Previously, different options were presented to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees during a monthly meeting. The options consisted of alternatives allowing for an extended school calendar, extended holiday breaks and adjusted classroom settings.
The alternatives were previously created through guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
The first option is a traditional calendar with optional summer learning, but does not have breaks in the calendar for a resurgence of the virus rather it extends the school calendar by 30 days into the summer.
The second option is an intersessional calendar, with class days spaced out throughout the full year and targeted remediation, enrichment or acceleration for a subset of students. If the school district chooses the second option, board members would need to approve it.
The third option is a redesign of the upcoming school year and the school day would be completely different.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines for school reopenings, state students and teachers engaging in online classes, activities and events is the lowest risk to contract the virus. Whereas, the highest risk consists of full-sized in-person classrooms, events, sharing classroom materials and mixing students between classrooms and activities.
The guidelines also promote behaviors to lower the spread of the disease with staff and students wearing masks during the school day, washing hands for and staying home when showing signs of sickness.
Plans and schedules were being developed for more frequent sanitation of school furniture and areas, to receive students on campus while social distancing, lunch, support services and transitional processes.
