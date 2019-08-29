The uncertainty and expectations created by the passage and singing into law of House Bill 3 are finally coming to an end, as the new school year is rolling and most of the local educators, staff and administrators will be getting their well-deserved and highly anticipated pay checks.
This year the Texas legislature passed HB 3, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, addressing school funding overhaul.
The law infuses more money into schools and teacher salaries, while lowering school property tax rates.
According to Abbott the funds will lower school property tax bills by an average of 5 percent in the first year, and 10 percent the second year statewide.
Although the law creates a $140 million statewide merit pay program creating a pathway to “allow teachers to earn close to $100,000 a year,” in reality the teachers’ salaries will vary from school district to school district, and the six-digit figure seems highly optimistic.
The new law also awards financial bonuses to school districts for every student who graduates and joins the military or enrolls in college.
It also allows schools to extend the school year by an extra month for students who are lagging behind in achievement.
According to San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District estimates, local teachers will see salary increases that not only exceed the increases mandated by the bill, but also exceed salary increases provided by most districts.
House Bill 3 requires districts to allocate 30 percent of their year-over-year budget (approximately $2.6 million) toward compensation increases; and 75 percent of this total (approximately $1.9 million) must go to teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians, as recently explained by the school district Chief Finance Officer Henry Arredondo.
In simpler terms, based on this formula approximately each teacher, librarian, counselor and nurse can expect a minimum salary increase of 5.4 percent (just over $3,000).
It is expected that all employees will also receive the same midpoint percentage increase as the teachers, counselors and librarians.
The school district is also relying in funds made available by the Tax Ratification Election passed late last year.
The approved reform increases the year over budget by an estimated $7.7 million and increases the minimum salary increase for the district’s teachers.
According to the school district, while many districts will provide a minimum mandated salary increase of 3-4 percent, our educators will be receiving a minimum salary increase of 5.4 percent.
Projections made earlier this month by the administration estimate San Felipe Del Rio CISD will be able to raise salaries between 7.2 and 9 percent.
Local educators will begin the new fiscal year on Sept. 1 and all the guessing and speculation will be soon left behind.
However, beyond the raise local educators and staff will be getting, the commitment they show toward our youngsters to succeed in life is, like the TV commercial would say … priceless.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
